WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Antique Boat Museum in Clayton will have its 59th annual boat show and auction from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6 at the museum 750 Mary Street.

The show will celebrate 125 years of Old Town Canoe Company, 98 years of Correct Craft, and 145 years of Herreshoff designs. There will over a 100 antique and classic boats and engines at this year’s show.

Some of the highlights of this year’s event include:

Bronze Casting and Herreshoff Rigging & Sailing Demonstrations

Speakers’ Forums by Benson Gray, Peter Hunn, Douglas Brooks, and Evelyn Ansel

Marketplace of nautical art, crafts, and vintage & antique boating goods

Antique Boat Auction on Saturday, August 1st; Auctioneer: Robert Ross, owner of Ross Bros

The event will close Sunday with a boat show finale parade along Clayton waterfront. A three-day adult ticket costs $30 while a single-day ticket is $15. A three-day youth ticket for ages 7-17 is $20 and a single-day youth ticket is $10.

Children six and under and military members with ID are free. Spouses of military can get tickets for $10 and military youth tickets are available for $5.

For more information, contact Caitlin Playle at caitlinplayle@abm.org or 315-686-4104 ext. 236.