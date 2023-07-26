WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Black River First Responder 5K Run/Walk will be Saturday, August 5 to raise money for the fire department and ambulance squad.

The race will start at 8 a.m. at Maple Street Park in Black River. The entry-fee is $35 for runners and $20 for runners 17 years and under.

For more information about the race, contact Monica Middleton at monica.middleton19@gmail.com or via phone at 513-687-5882.

Racers can sign up for the race here. Runners packets early from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 4. The standard pickup time is at 6:30 a.m. on August 5.