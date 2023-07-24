If you like cornhole and horseshoes, try out these other yard games

The Three Mile Bay Fire Department will host its inaugural cornhole tournament Saturday, August 5 at its fire hall 8581 State Route 12E in Three Mile Bay.

The tournament will start at 11 a.m. with registration running from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The entry fee is 50 per team and can be paid for by clicking this link.

The first-place team will get $300 while second-place will receive $90 and third-place gets $60.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and silent auctions. The event will also have food, beer and music.

For more information, visit the department’s website at http://www.tmbfc.com/.