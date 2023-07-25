WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Pine Grove Community Church in Glenfield will host its annual ice cream social on Sunday, August 6 at the church on 6853 Austin Road in the town of Watson.

The ice cream social runs from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the church located on the intersection of Pine Grove and Austin Road. Admission to the event is free, but donations are welcome.

Ice cream sundaes will be donated by Stewart’s Shops and music will be provided by the Nelson Brothers Band. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and stay for the music.