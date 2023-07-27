WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County planning board will host an open house for the Lewis County Complete Streets plan on Wednesday, August 9.

The open house will be in the fabrication laboratory at the Lewis County extension of the Jefferson Community College campus on 7395 East Road in Lowville. The event will run from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with county residents, business owners and visitors welcome to attend.

The initiative is to help design communities that give safe access to pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and public transportation users of all ages and abilities.

For more information on the plan, click this link.