There will be a holiday craft fair at St Mary’s Parish Center, 2 Powers Street in Canton, on December 4th from 10am-4pm. The festive craft show will host local vendors to support local businesses and assure great holiday gifts!

There will be more than 25 vendors at the event, offering tumblers, jewelry, decor, ornaments, knit/crochet items, baskets, lotions, soaps, candles and more, along with a raffle and silent auction. Lasagna takeout will be available from noon-4pm at $12 per meal.