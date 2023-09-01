CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Canton Knights of Columbus have announced for their September slate of bingo games at 30 Miner Street in Canton.

Bingo dates are every Monday in September, which are the 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th. Come sit with family, bring your friends, enjoy good company, have a snack and maybe win a game. Bonus ball games are also included.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with first call at 7 p.m. Admission only $5 at the door.

The Knights of Columbus will also announce a date in the coming months for a cornhole tournament hosted by the chapter.