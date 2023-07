CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Canton Knights of Columbus will host bingo nights on four Monday in August at 30 Milner Street in Canton.

Bingo games will be on August 7, 14, 21 and 28 with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. First call is at 7 p.m. with a $5 entry fee at the door.

For more information, visit the Canton Knights of Columbus webpage.