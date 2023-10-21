The streaming series is free to the public; each author will be featured once on a Tuesday and again on a Saturday, advance registration is recommended –but not required– by calling 315-654-2132 and takes place at:

Cape Vincent Community Library

157 Real St

Cape Vincent, NY 13618

Individual screenings can also be scheduled by calling the library and each lecture is only accessible for one week.

Abraham Verghese’s latest novel takes place between 1900 to 1977 on South India’s Malabar Coast, following three generations of a family suffering a peculiar affliction: in every generation, at least one person dies by drowning, unfortunately in Kerala, water is everywhere.

Abraham Verghese – The Covenant of Water

Tuesday, November 14, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, November 18, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Rebecca Makkai’s I Have Some Questions for You is an investigation into collective memory and one woman’s reckoning with her past, with a transfixing mystery at its heart.

Rebecca Makkai – I Have Some Questions for You

Tuesday, December 12, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 16, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The series will continue, on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with the following authors and books:

Author Book Tuesday Saturday Jennifer Egan The Candy House February 13 February 17 Tracy Kidder Rough Sleepers March 26 March 30 Hernan Diaz Trust April 9 April 13 Ed Yong An Immense World April 30 May 4 Jesmyn Ward Let Us Descend May 14 May 18

More information is available on the Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website.