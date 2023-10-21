The streaming series is free to the public; each author will be featured once on a Tuesday and again on a Saturday, advance registration is recommended –but not required– by calling 315-654-2132 and takes place at:

Cape Vincent Community Library
157 Real St
Cape Vincent, NY 13618

Individual screenings can also be scheduled by calling the library and each lecture is only accessible for one week.

Abraham Verghese’s latest novel takes place between 1900 to 1977 on South India’s Malabar Coast, following three generations of a family suffering a peculiar affliction: in every generation, at least one person dies by drowning, unfortunately in Kerala, water is everywhere.

Abraham Verghese – The Covenant of Water

  • Tuesday, November 14, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 18, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Rebecca Makkai’s I Have Some Questions for You is an investigation into collective memory and one woman’s reckoning with her past, with a transfixing mystery at its heart.

Rebecca Makkai – I Have Some Questions for You

  • Tuesday, December 12, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 16, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The series will continue, on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with the following authors and books:

AuthorBookTuesdaySaturday
Jennifer EganThe Candy HouseFebruary 13February 17
Tracy KidderRough SleepersMarch 26March 30
Hernan DiazTrustApril 9April 13
Ed YongAn Immense WorldApril 30May 4
Jesmyn WardLet Us DescendMay 14May 18

More information is available on the Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website.