LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Meat Grinder Lewis County and Adirondack Foothills Cycling Club will be hosting a charity cycling event on Saturday, September 23.

The “Meat Grinder- A Ride with a Purpose” will take place on the scenic routes of Lewis County. Cyclists of all skill levels are invited to participate (e-bikes are welcome). Beginners to seasoned riders are welcome to ride in a fantastic opportunity for family and friends to enjoy a day of outdoor adventure together.

The event will kick off at Maple Ridge Center at 9 a.m. and feature various route options to accommodate riders of different abilities. Participants can choose between 15 miles, 50 miles or family funs lap around the Maple Ridge Center track. This will make sure the event is inclusive and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Registration is open and can be done online at https://www.bikereg.com/meat-grinder-a-ride-with-a-purpose. Early bird registration discounts are available until Saturday, September 9.

This event is open to the community and there will be food, raffles, games, and a sense of camaraderie. For more information, visit https://www.meatcannerlewiscounty.org/meatgrinder or contact Rebecca Pate-Johnson at adkfoothillscc@gmail.com.