Community Bulletin Board: 1-17-20

Check out local events in our area on ABC50’s Community Bulletin Board!
Do you have an event you would like posted to the Community Bulletin Board?
Submit your event at least two weeks in advance in one of the following ways:
By mail to: ABC50 Plaza, 105 Court Street, Watertown, NY 13601
By fax to: 315-785-0127 or by email to: brianhunziker@informnny.com
