Community Calendar: Live music in Norwood, Spring Art Show in Massena and more

Community Calendar
Posted: / Updated:

Check out local events in our area on ABC50’s Community Bulletin Board!

Do you have an event you would like posted to the Community Bulletin Board?

Submit your event at least two weeks in advance in one of the following ways:
By mail to: ABC50 Plaza, 105 Court Street, Watertown, NY 13601
By fax to: 315-785-0127 or by email to: brianhunziker@informnny.com

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story