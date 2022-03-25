Whether you’re looking to stretch your food dollars or become more physically active, CCE has a class for you!

Moms Matter (March 30 to May 11 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm): Join Jessica over Zoom for a 6-week series discussing the role moms play in family health and nutrition. Topics include tips for picky eaters, family-friendly recipes, reducing your grocery bill, healthy snacks, and more!

Harvest of the Month at SoZo Teen Center (April 27 from 4:30pm to 5:30pm): Teens, are you interested in cooking with local foods? In this workshop for teens in grades 7-12, you will participate in a live food demonstration and learn how to make a frittata with eggs from Windswept Meadows Farm.

Fueling Healthy Lifestyles Fitness Class April 21 to June 9 from 4:00pm to 5:30pm): Join us weekly at the Lowville Free Library for free Zumba classes with a licensed fitness instructor! In addition, get help sticking to wellness goals, learn tips for the picky eaters in your life, and strategies for how to cut your grocery budget, and more! Plus, every session ends with free food samples of healthy recipes you can make at home!

Cooking with $en$e (March 28 , May 2, May 30 at 4pm): Looking for recipes that make the most out of your Food $en$e package? Join Colton for free virtual cooking classes! Classes are now open to everyone and will feature tips on how to prepare quick, healthy meals, save time in the kitchen, stretch your food dollars, and cook as a family. Parents can also meet one-on-one with a food educator to set weekly goals. Choose one or several workshop dates to attend!

What is Food Sense? This food buying co-op provides a monthly box of staple grocery items at a discounted price. There are no income requirements! Connect with a host site for details on this month’s food package. Pre-pay for orders with cash or EBT for pick-up at the following locations:

Jefferson County

Rohde Community Center – 2 East Church Road, Adams, NY 13605

Phone: 315-232-2621

Website: www.adamsfoodsense.com

Lewis County

Lowville Food Pantry – 5502 Trinity Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367

Phone: 315-376-7431

Website: www.lowvillefoodpantry.org/home.aspx

St. Lawrence County

Parishville Food Pantry – 1772 State Highway 72, Parishville, NY 13672

Phone: 315-244-0069

Website: www.slccdp.org/neighborhood-centers/

Potsdam Neighborhood Center

2 Park St. Potsdam, NY 13676

Phone: 315-265-3920

Website: www.slccdp.org/neighborhood-centers/

To register for any of these events, go to http://ccejefferson.org/events.