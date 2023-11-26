St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is holding a Craft, Food & Wine Holiday Market on Friday, December 1 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SUNY Potsdam

897 Barrington Dr.

Potsdam, NY 13676

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12.

There will be over 100 North Country regional artisans and producers with unique, hand-produced and value-added craft, food and wine items at the event; you can find the complete vendor list HERE.

Any questions can be directed to Tourism & Events Manager, Kathryn Puleo by email at Kathryn@SLCchamber.org or by phone at 315-386-4000 ext #4.