POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall will host its annual Craft, Food & Wine Holiday Market on Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2.

The event is an annual showcase presented by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, featuring regional producers of homemade or value added craft, food and wine products for a festive shopping experience in one large space.

This year’s event is extended to a two day show, taking place on Friday (2 p.m. – 7 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) at Maxcy Hall. The cost to get in is $5 cash admission while children under 12 may attend for free.

Support small businesses and shop local at one of the most popular showcases in the area with 100+ unique vendors. With so many goodies to enjoy, we suggest bringing a few large shopping totes! Stay in the festive spirit and be sure to checkout our new sip & sample area featuring 10 wonderfully tasteful wine & spirit vendors! (21+ with ID)

A free campus shuttle will be available from parking lots surrounding the Maxcy Hall Fieldhouse on Canton and Tupper Lake Roads. Shop away and stand by signs for pickup! Shuttles will begin 15 mins prior to each show and end 15 mins after each show date.