Riveredge Resort is holding its 3rd Annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, December 1, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Riveredge Resort
17 Holland St
Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
At the event, there will be:
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shopping Vendors in Harborview;
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Brittany Cean LIVE In theLobby;
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Complimentary Passed Hors D’oeuvres;
- 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Plan B Live in Windows;
- 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Free Photo Booth;
- 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Riverwatch Will Be Open for Dining; and
- 4 p.m. to midnight Cocktails are Available.
All are invited and more information is available Here.