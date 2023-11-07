Riveredge Resort is holding its 3rd Annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, December 1, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Riveredge Resort

17 Holland St

Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

At the event, there will be:

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shopping Vendors in Harborview;

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Brittany Cean LIVE In theLobby;

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Complimentary Passed Hors D’oeuvres;

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Plan B Live in Windows;

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Free Photo Booth;

4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Riverwatch Will Be Open for Dining; and

4 p.m. to midnight Cocktails are Available.

All are invited and more information is available Here.