Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce annual Holiday Parade will take place on Friday, December 1 and will start at 6 p.m. in Downtown Carthage and end in West Carthage at Riverbend Park.

At the end of the parade there will be a tree lighting with fireworks.

If you are interested in participating in the parade, they are accepting entries for parade floats until Friday, November 24 at 3 p.m.