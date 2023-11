Wilna Community Center is holding a Christmas Auction on Friday, December 1.

Wilna Community Center

27570 High St

Natural Bridge, NY

There will be a preview at 5 p.m. with the live auction and raffles beginning at 6 p.m., the raffles include theme gift baskets and 50/50 raffles. There will be light refreshments available.

The Event will benefit the Natural Bridge United Methodist Church General Fund.