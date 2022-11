Flower Memorial Library will host a Mini Winter Wonderland for ages 6 through 18.

The event will be in the Children’s Room on December 1, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will be making a one-of-a-kind snow globe, parents are advised that the project will use small pieces.

Supplies are limited and will be on a first come first serve basis.

Dressing in a Santa hat, ugly sweater or other holiday attire is encouraged.