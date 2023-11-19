The Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary Holiday Sale will be on Friday, December 1, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at:

Gouverneur Hospital Community Room

77 West Barney Street

Gouverneur, NY 13642

The sale will include:

Decorated trees;

Christmas décor;

Knitted items;

Handcrafted gifts;

Gift baskets; and

Gently used items.

There will also be a Lottery Christmas Tree Raffle with a chance to win $100 in lottery tickets and $100 in cash. Proceeds will be used to advance and promote the welfare of the Gouverneur Hospital.