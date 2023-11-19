The Gouverneur Hospital Auxiliary Holiday Sale will be on Friday, December 1, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at:
Gouverneur Hospital Community Room
77 West Barney Street
Gouverneur, NY 13642
The sale will include:
- Decorated trees;
- Christmas décor;
- Knitted items;
- Handcrafted gifts;
- Gift baskets; and
- Gently used items.
There will also be a Lottery Christmas Tree Raffle with a chance to win $100 in lottery tickets and $100 in cash. Proceeds will be used to advance and promote the welfare of the Gouverneur Hospital.