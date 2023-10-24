The Watertown Christmas Parade is just over a month away. The parade will be on Friday, December 1, starting at 6 p.m. and will run along Washington St. and will start lining up at 5 p.m. at Watertown High School.

If you would like to be in the parade, you can register here, there’s no charge to participate and this year, there will be a longer parade route, from Green St. to Stone St.

Participants should note:

All units participating in the parade must be decorated for the holiday season as well as lit with holiday lights; NO cars, trucks, vans, utility vehicles, wreckers, dump trucks, etc. are permitted without Christmas decorations or an attached decorated float.

Candy may be handed out during the event and NOT thrown from the float, this is to avoid viewers entering the roadway.

All floats need to display their group name clearly on the front of the vehicle so they can be identified during the parade.

Santa will be on the last float in the parade, you are asked that Santa or Mrs. Claus not appear on any other floats.

Groups should expect to receive an email confirmation of their registration prior to the event, if you have questions, you can contact Jennifer Voss at 315-785-7724 or jvoss@watertown-ny.gov.