Plattsburgh Methodist Church is holding A Winter’s Glow Concert on Sunday, December 10 at 3 p.m.

Plattsburgh Methodist Church

127 Beekman Street

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

The concert features music from John Rutter, Dan Forrest, and Eric Whitacre. The choir will be celebrating director, Timothy Morningstar’s last concert with the organization. Tickets will be sold by chorus members and at the door, the tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children.