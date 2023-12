HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Hermon Fire Department will hold an $10 all you can eat breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 10.

The meal will be held at the fire station from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 1650 County Road 21 in Hermon.

For a full menu, contact the fire hall at (315) 347-3706. These events are part of the all-day Christmas party in Hermon.