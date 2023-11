Evans Mills Fire Department is holding Breakfast with Santa and The Grinch on Sunday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Evans Mills Fire Hall

8615 Leray St.

Evans Mills, NY 13637

The breakfast is a Fundraiser for the Evans Mills Fire Department and will be $8 for adults and $5 for children. You can RSVP by calling 315-408-6613 or 315-955-5566 for a 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. timeslot.