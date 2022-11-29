The Hammond Presbyterian Church is hosting Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10 from 9-11 a.m.
A full hot breakfast is $5.00 per family and there will be free photo opportunities with Santa.
Proceeds will benefit the local mission.
