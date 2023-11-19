The Antwerp Fire Hall is hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Antwerp Fire Hall

2 Van Buren St.

Antwerp, NY

menu to include:

2 pancakes.

Scrambled eggs.

Beverage; and

Bacon and sausage.

Prices for the Breakfast:

Free for children up to 3 years old;

$7 for children between 4 and 10 years of age; and

$10 for anyone over 10 years of age.

There will be activities for the children, along with raffles at the breakfast. The event will support the Antwerp Fire Department and Operation Restore Antwerp!