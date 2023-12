The Bad Apple Saloon is holding a Brunch With Buddy the Elf event on Sunday, December 10 from 8:30 a.m. to Noon.

The Bad Apple Saloon LLC

545 Arsenal St

Watertown, NY 13601

The event will feature Buddy’s 4 main food groups; Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corn and Syrup, and of course, Buddy Breakfast Spaghetti.

Reservations are recommended, you can call 315-405-4067 for more information.