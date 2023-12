The Cape Vincent Lions Club will host a breakfast buffet on Sunday, December 10 at the Cape Vincent Recreation Park.

The event will run from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. and costs $8 for adults and $4 for kids 12 and under. There’s also a $20 per family plan.

The meal includes eggs, sausage, French toast, home fries, pancakes, sausage gravy, biscuits, coffee, tea, juice and milk.

All proceeds will benefit the Lions Club Christmas Fund.