Paddock Arcade is holding a Christmas Festival on Sunday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Paddock Arcade
1 Public Sq
Watertown, NY 13601
There will be over 20 local vendors set up throughout the Arcade.
by: Gene Morse
Posted:
Updated:
Paddock Arcade is holding a Christmas Festival on Sunday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Paddock Arcade
1 Public Sq
Watertown, NY 13601
There will be over 20 local vendors set up throughout the Arcade.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now