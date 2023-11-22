Chateau is hosting a donation drive in participation with Emelia’s Elf Project now through Sunday, December 10 you can bring your donations to Chateau at any time during normal business hours; Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chateau

111 Esseltyne St

Cape Vincent, NY 13618

They are accepting donations of new socks for children and adults, to benefit those served by the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County. The center is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting individuals who have experienced crimes including child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assaults in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis Counties.

For more information, you can contact Kate at chateauontheriver@gmail.com.