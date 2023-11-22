Heuvelton Amvets Post will be holding a Fill The Truck event for the Local Food Bank, Toys for Tots and the SPCA on Sunday, December 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heuvelton Amvets Post

107 State St

Heuvelton, NY 13654

They will be accepting all non-perishable foods, unopened toys, wish list items for the SPCA and monetary donations. The monetary donations will be split between the three causes at the end of the event.

Everyone who donates will be entered for a chance to win prizes that will be drawn at the end of the event; with the top prize being a $100 gift card to Walmart. You do not have to be present to win. They will have music, snacks, hot chocolate and more and you can also visit with Santa at the event.

Online donations can be made to:

Paypal at nyramclub@gmail.com

Cash app at $NYRAMCLUB

AMVETS will also have a breakfast buffet available 8 a.m. -until sold out. The menu will include: french toast, pancakes, eggs, biscuits, sausage gravy, bacon and sausage.