3C Bowl will be holding a Gingerbread House Party on Sunday, December 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3C Bowl

38530 NYS RT 37

Theresa

It is $20 per spot, you can make a reservation by:

Phone at 315-628-3709 during normal business hours;

Email at 3cbowl@gmail.com; or Message them on Facebook.

The reservations include:

Gingerbread House Kit;

Extra Candy For Decorating & Snacking;

Meet Santa & Mrs. Claus; and

Hot Cocoa Bar.

This event will only be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; however, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at there from Noon to 6 p.m. for the Bowling with Santa Event on the same day. You can find more information HERE