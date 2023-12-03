3C Bowl will be holding a Gingerbread House Party on Sunday, December 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
3C Bowl
38530 NYS RT 37
Theresa
It is $20 per spot, you can make a reservation by:
- Phone at 315-628-3709 during normal business hours;
Email at 3cbowl@gmail.com; or
- Message them on Facebook.
The reservations include:
- Gingerbread House Kit;
- Extra Candy For Decorating & Snacking;
- Meet Santa & Mrs. Claus; and
- Hot Cocoa Bar.
This event will only be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; however, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at there from Noon to 6 p.m. for the Bowling with Santa Event on the same day. You can find more information HERE