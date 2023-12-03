3C Bowl will be holding a Gingerbread House Party on Sunday, December 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3C Bowl
38530 NYS RT 37
Theresa

It is $20 per spot, you can make a reservation by:

  • Phone at 315-628-3709 during normal business hours;
    Email at 3cbowl@gmail.com; or
  • Message them on Facebook.

The reservations include:

  • Gingerbread House Kit;
  • Extra Candy For Decorating & Snacking;
  • Meet Santa & Mrs. Claus; and
  • Hot Cocoa Bar.

This event will only be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; however, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at there from Noon to 6 p.m. for the Bowling with Santa Event on the same day. You can find more information HERE