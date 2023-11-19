Xtreme SportsPlex is holding a Holly Jolly Christmas Movie Night on the TURF on Sunday, December 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Xtreme SportsPlex

44 East Church Street

Adams, NY 13605

The event is $10 per person; as spots are limited, you can register and pay for the event Here. The movie being played will be “The Polar Express” and there will be special characters will be dressed up from the movie, Live Singers and Entertainment Provided by The Butlers Did It at the event as well.

Attendees should bring a folding chair or blanket and you can wear your favorite Christmas Pajamas. Hot Coco and Cookies are included and additional snacks will be available for purchase. Each child will receive a golden ticket and a bell at the event.