Flower Memorial Library is hosting an elf workshop for kids up to 12 years of age to make Holiday crafts for their family.

The workshop will be in the Children’s Room from 10 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10.

The event is free and will include a visit from Santa Claus and a reading of “The Night Before Christmas”