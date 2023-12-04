Santa and the Grinch are going to be visiting Hermon on Saturday, December 10 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Santa will be touring Hermon in a fire truck before landing at the Hermon Library and the Grinch will be across town at the Hermon Fire Station.

Hepburn Library

105 Main Street

Hermon, NY 13652

Hermon Volunteer Fire Department

1650 County Road 21

Hermon, NY 13652

This event is free to the public; however, donations will be accepted.

Visitors should park at the Fire Department and are reminded to dress warmly and bring blankets because there will be haywagon rides between the two locations. There will be hot chocolate, cookies, crafts and family fun.

This event is sponsored by the Hepburn Library of Hermon, Hermon Volunteer Fire Department and Hermon Fire Auxiliary.