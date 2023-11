The Pierrepont Community Club is currently accepting donations for the 2023 Holiday Memory Tree.

Donations are $1 per name, checks should be made payable to the Pierrepont Community Club and sent with the name(s) of the person(s) to be remembered to:

5840 County Route 24

Canton, NY 13617

A reading of names ceremony will be held on Monday, December 11 at 2 p.m. by the tree at the Pierrepont School House Museum at 868 State Highway 68 in Canton.