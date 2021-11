Come join in the holiday fun of cookies without the mess. The sale is being held at the First Congregational Church, 9226 Five Mile Road, Lisbon, NY., on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 9am to noon.

There will be dozens of varieties of delicious, homemade Christmas cookies available for your choosing. The cookies will be sold by the pound. Shoppers are asked to wear masks and wait outside for entrance to the sale, the number of shoppers in the sale hall at one time will be limited.