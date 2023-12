Hermon-DeKalb Central School will hold its school concerts on December 12 and 13 at the school auditorium at 709 East DeKalb Road in DeKalb Junction.

Elementary School Concert on Tuesday, December 12 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and

on Tuesday, December 12 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Secondary School Concert on Wednesday, December 13 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More information is available by contacting the school at 315-347-3442.