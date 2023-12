The Thousand Islands High School and Middle School present an Amazing Holiday Concert and Senior Citizen Dinner on Tuesday, December 12 with Dinner being served at 6 p.m. and the concert starting at 7 p.m.

Buses will transport Senior Citizens at 5:45 p.m. to the location at:

Paynter Center

914 Strawberry Ln

Clayton, NY 13624 Aubrey Court

455 Bay St.

Cape Vincent, NY, 13618

You can RSVP by calling 315-686-5594.