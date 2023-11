The Lyme Community Center is holding a Cookie Exchange on Tuesday, December 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lyme Community Center

12030 NYS-12E

Chaumont, NY 13622

Attendees are expected to bring a dozen cookies to taste and two to four dozen to swap; coffee and tea will be available. For more information, you can email kathymapstone@gmail.com or call 315-816-2419.