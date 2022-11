The Presbyterian Women’s Group of The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is hosting their “Snowflake Sale” on Saturday, December 12 from 9 a.m. to 2p.m.

The event will take place at The First Presbyterian Church on the corner of Franklin and Ford streets in Ogdensburg.

There will be holiday crafts, knitted items and Christmas décor available for purchase, along with basket raffles and a bake sale including homemade fudge.