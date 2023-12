The Beaver Falls United Methodist Church will be holding their annual Live Nativity on Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

Beaver Falls United Methodist Church

6508 Lefevre St

Beaver Falls, NY 13305

This is a free outdoor event is and open to all. Light refreshments will be provided. The event is located on the corner of Beaver Falls Road and LeFevre Street in Beaver Falls on the lower lawn.