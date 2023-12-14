WATSON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lewis County Humane Society’s annual “Light Up The Howl-A-Days” will be held Friday December 15

There will be refreshments, tree lighting ceremony, raffles and a children’s activity. Anyone attending is asked to bring a donation and have your name entered into a door prize drawing.

The Lewis County Humane Society is a non-profit 501c3 corporation and is a no kill shelter. Their mission is to provide care, comfort and kindness to companion animals without homes and to ensure animals in our care are adopted into loving forever homes.

The shelter is located at 6390 Pine Grove Road in the Town of Watson.