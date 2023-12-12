There will be a Holiday Luminary Trail Walk at Moreau Lake State Park on Friday, December 15 starting at 6 p.m.

Moreau Lake State Park

605 Old Saratoga Rd.

Gansevoort, NY 12831

The Friends of Moreau Lake State Park will be serving up hot chocolate, attendees are reminded to bring a mug but if you forget there will be paper cups, at the Warming Hut and gather around the bonfire. Bring Your Own s’mores ingredients, sign-ups are not necessary.

Attendees are also reminded to bring a flashlight or headlamp for use as needed as well as a light on any leashed puppies.