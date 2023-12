Santa is visiting Alexandria Bay at Scenic View Park Pavilion on Saturday, December 16 starting at 11 a.m.

The event is free and there will be traditional hayrides, food and drinks, face painting, souvenir photos and more. Santa will bring gifts for children 12 and under. There will also be a free drawing for a $100 Walmart gift card at 1 p.m.

You can donate to this event on GoFundMe or donations can be dropped off at The Chamber of Commerce at 7 Market Street in Alexandria Bay.