The Orchestra of Northern New York is celebrating the holidays with a concert at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. and the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown on Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m.
|SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music
Hosmer Hall
Potsdam, NY 13676
|First Presbyterian Church in Watertown
403 Washington St.
Watertown, NY 13601
Tickets for the holiday concert can be purchased online on the ONNY website or by calling 315-212-3440.
Prices:
- $27 for adults;
- $24 for seniors;
- $10 for college students;
- $5 for teens ages 13 to 17; and
- Admission for children, 12 and younger, is free.
Dr. James Madeja, Professor Emeritus at the Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam, guest conducts a twenty-three-piece ensemble of trumpets, trombones, horns, tuba and percussion performing a Holiday in Brass. The program he designed begins with Sadler’s Christmas Fanfare for Brass and Percussion, includes familiar pieces, such as “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and contains works about Advent, Hannukah and Kwanzaa, among others.