The Orchestra of Northern New York is celebrating the holidays with a concert at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. and the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown on Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m.

SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music

Hosmer Hall

Potsdam, NY 13676 First Presbyterian Church in Watertown

403 Washington St.

Watertown, NY 13601

Tickets for the holiday concert can be purchased online on the ONNY website or by calling 315-212-3440.

Prices:

$27 for adults;

$24 for seniors;

$10 for college students;

$5 for teens ages 13 to 17; and

Admission for children, 12 and younger, is free.

Dr. James Madeja, Professor Emeritus at the Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam, guest conducts a twenty-three-piece ensemble of trumpets, trombones, horns, tuba and percussion performing a Holiday in Brass. The program he designed begins with Sadler’s Christmas Fanfare for Brass and Percussion, includes familiar pieces, such as “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” and contains works about Advent, Hannukah and Kwanzaa, among others.