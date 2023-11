The Strand Center Theatre is holding a Christmas Carol: a Radio Play on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The Strand Center Theatre

23 Brinkerhoff St

Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Tickets are available at the Strand Center Box Office–518-563-1604, ONLINE HERE and at the door on the night of the show. The show is adapted for radio and the stage from Charles Dickens’ novella by Anthony Palermo with an original music score composed and arranged by Anthony Palermo.