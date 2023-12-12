The Richville Volunteer Fire Department will host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Richville Volunteer Fire Department

71 Main Street

Richville, NY 13681

The menu will include:

Pancakes;

Eggs;

Sausage;

Juice;

Hot chocolate; and

Coffee.

Prices:

Children under 2 years old are free;

Children ages 3 to 10 are $5; and

Children ages 11 and up are $9.

Santa will visit with and hand out goodies to the children. Erika Woodrow from Freeze Frame Photography has is donateing her time and expertise for photo opportunities.