The Richville Volunteer Fire Department will host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Richville Volunteer Fire Department
71 Main Street
Richville, NY 13681
The menu will include:
- Pancakes;
- Eggs;
- Sausage;
- Juice;
- Hot chocolate; and
- Coffee.
Prices:
- Children under 2 years old are free;
- Children ages 3 to 10 are $5; and
- Children ages 11 and up are $9.
Santa will visit with and hand out goodies to the children. Erika Woodrow from Freeze Frame Photography has is donateing her time and expertise for photo opportunities.