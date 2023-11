Faith Fellowship is holding a Christmas Corn Hole Tournament on Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m.

Faith Fellowship’s Gymnasium

131 Moore Ave #100d

Watertown, NY 13601

It’s $20 per team and there will be a concession stand at the event.

Teams wishing to participate need to contact Janessa Moser at 315-405-7903 before Wednesday, December 13 with the team name and the names of your team members. Participants are asked to inform Moser via text if they choose to bring their own bags and board as well.