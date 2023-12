Theresa Fire Department is holding a Holiday Market on Saturday, 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Theresa Fire Department

400 Mill Street

Theresa, NY 13691

There will be food, music, raffles, jewelry, Christmas décor, custom wreaths, custom home décor, handmade soaps, baked goods, memory quilts, clothing and much more.

For more information or to be a vendor contact Linda at lmmcmahono9@gmail.com.